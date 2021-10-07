Four men released in Lyra McKee murder investigation

Four men arrested by police investigating the murder of Belfast journalist Lyra McKee have been released pending a report being submitted to the Public Prosecution Service.

The men, aged 36, 39, 45 and 63, were arrested under the Terrorism Act by police earlier this week.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The investigation remains ongoing.”

Ms McKee (29) was shot dead in Derry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area.

Three men have already been charged with the murder of Ms McKee and another five have been charged with rioting and associated offences.

