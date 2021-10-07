Gov should follow President’s lead in declining invite to North’s centenary service, says Doherty

Vivienne Clarke

Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson, Pearse Doherty has said the Government should not send Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney to a service to mark the centenary of partition in Northern Ireland, organised by church leaders.

“President Higgins was absolutely right in deciding not to attend that event,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

There were many ways in which the issues of reconciliation across the island of Ireland could be “forwarded” he said, adding Sinn Féin had already participated in a number of different events such as meeting of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

“But this isn’t about reconciliation, this is about commemorating partition, an act that had a devastating impact on our country,” Mr Doherty said.

“I don’t think any country in the world would actually be involved in commemorating an event that actually had such a devastating consequence on your island in terms of partition.

“I think the President was right, I think the public were behind the President’s decision and I think it would be wrong for the Cabinet to take the decision today to actually send Simon Coveney,” he added.

Mr Doherty said it was cynical of the Government to announce a decision on the invitation today, given there was so much “in the news cycle”, such as the OECD tax rate.

When asked if Sinn Féin would participate if a cross-party group were to attend the service, Mr Doherty said the party would not be involved.

“This is a service about commemorating partition – Sinn Féin would not be party to that. In relation to reconciliation, you’ve seen down through the years many occasions where we’ve stretched ourselves, indeed we know that we have to stretch ourselves even further as the debate on Irish unity continues.

“President Michael D Higgins had it bang on when he decided to decline this invitation. I think the Government should follow his lead.”