Hoteliers seek retention of employment supports

By Suzanne Pender

HOTEL and guesthouse across the country have experienced an estimated €5.3 billion collapse in revenues across 2020 and 2021, according to figures released by the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF).

With occupancy figures nationally expected to reach just 32% for the year, compared with 73% for 2019, hoteliers in Carlow are calling on the government to retain existing business and employment supports, saying they are vital for the recovery of the sector and the wider tourism industry.

“As Ireland’s largest indigenous employer, tourism supported almost 270,000 livelihoods, including 6,200 across Carlow and Kilkenny prior to the pandemic,” said Colm Neville, chair of the IHF’s southeast branch.

“Our industry has been hardest hit by the restrictions and the ensuing economic and financial impact of Covid has been devastating. The government supports so far have been critical, and a lifeline for many businesses, helping to restore employment and support the viability of businesses until we get back to a more stable footing. However, we need a firm commitment that they will be retained until the impact of the pandemic has passed. Tourism will recover, but it will take time.”

The IHF is also calling for the 9% tourism VAT rate to be retained until after 2025, to provide certainty and allow Irish tourism to compete internationally.