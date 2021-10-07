Parking problems in Borris

By Elizabeth Lee

Cars and buses are “clogging” up the paths and roads outside Borris Vocational School in south County Carlow which could be a “deadly” situation, according to local councillor, Tommy Kinsella.

Cllr Kinsella raised the issue at this month’s meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District, asserting that there are so many cars being parked outside the secondary school that the roads are being blocked. He added that it was a potentially “deadly” situation.

He also highlighted parking problems outside the post office, which is problematic for the older members of the community.

Cllr William Quinn agreed, adding that almost 20 buses a day bring students to the school.

In relation to the post office, cllr Quinn noted that two parking spaces for disabled drivers were no longer available while the problem is being exacerbated because there’s more people wanting to park there.

The council is developing a car park in the grounds of the former Bank of Ireland and last week, cllr Quinn suggested that the building itself would be an ideal space for community use. He said that the council could do a deal with Bank of Ireland to get a long-term lease.

Senior Executive Engineer, Jerry Crowley, said that he would look into the parking situation of both areas of Borris.