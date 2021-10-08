Brewing company calls for tax cut

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Brewing Company is among those calling on the minister for finance to reduce excise by 50% for craft cider producers in this year’s budget.

Ireland’s craft brewers currently enjoy a special excise reduction and Drinks Ireland|Cider, the representative group of Ireland’s cider producers, says this reduction should be extended to craft cider producers.

The call comes as Seamus O’Hara, founder and CEO of Carlow Brewing Company, which produces a range of cider brands Falling Apple and Craigies, has just been re-elected to a second term as chairman of Drinks Ireland|Cider.

“We are asking for the excise relief programme, currently enjoyed by microbrewers, to simply be extended to craft cider producers,” said Seamus.

“There are at least a dozen craft cider producers scattered across Ireland, including ours in Bagenalstown, that would benefit greatly with this reduction.

“Ireland already has the third-highest rate of excise on cider in the EU and this excise reduction for craft cider producers will enable further investment in the sector, with the aim of replicating the expansion that the craft beer industry saw over the past 15 years,” according to Mr O’Hara.

Jonathan McDade, head of cider at Drinks Ireland, added that the Irish cider industry has had a challenging 18 months and any assistance from the government would be welcome.

“The excise relief programme for Ireland’s craft brewers saw the number of physical breweries increase from eight to 75 in the space of a decade. Extending this programme to craft cider producers could result in further growth in the sector, foster more innovation and potentially provide consumers with more choice,” he said.