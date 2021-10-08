Calls for one-way traffic at scenic bridge

By Elizabeth Lee

A CALL for the scenic Ballyellen Bridge to be made into a one-way system was made at the October meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District.

Cllr William Quinn pointed out that the area has become increasingly popular with visitors and that has caused traffic problems because there are no car parking facilities there. Motorists were parking along the side of the road, limiting traffic flow. He suggested that a stop/go system with traffic lights could be introduced as a solution to the problem.

Senior engineer Jerry Crowley said that he would talk to a local landowner about parking facilities and that a traffic mobility study would be needed to see if a one-way system was feasible on the bridge.