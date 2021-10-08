Death notices and funeral arrangements

Ann Kelly (née Connolly)

The Poplars, Barrett Street, Bagenalstown, Carlow

On 18 September 2021, peacefully in Cedars Villa, Calgary, Canada and formerly of The Poplars, Barrett Street, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow.#

Beloved wife of John, dear sister of Rosemarie & Tom. She will be sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, her sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family & friends.

May Ann’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, October 9th, at 2pm in Saint Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown, followed by burial in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link www.bagenalstownparish.ie

Funeral Mass and burial is in conjunction with current government guidelines.