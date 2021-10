Eric FITZGIBBON

Beechwood Park, Pollerton, Carlow

On 8 October 2021, following a serious accident, in Canada, Beloved son of Bridget and Ger, loving brother of Sorcha and Sinéad. Eric will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, sisters, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and all good friends.

May Eric Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements will follow in due course.