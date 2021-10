By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí are investigating thefts from two churches in County Carlow on Thursday morning.

The first theft occurred at the church in Ballon while the second happened at the church in Rathoe.

Donation boxes were taken from both churches, each containing some cash. The thefts occurred between 8am and 9.30am while the churches were open.

Contact Tullow gardaí with any information on 059 9151222.