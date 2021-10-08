Facebook jibe prompts mayor to allow roll call vote

By Suzanne Pender

A LOCAL councillor promised not to put the mayor of Carlow cllr Ken Murnane “up on Facebook tonight” if he allowed a roll call vote on the issue of a commemorative bench.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace put forward a notice of motion calling on Carlow Municipal District to “place a plaque on a bench overlooking the sugar factory on the River Barrow in honour of the late Carlow senator Patrick Bergin, to remember how he led the sugar factory workers on strike to fight for better pay”.

The motion was seconded by cllr John Cassin. However, several councillors had reservations that proper procedure was begin followed and concerns about the process of naming roads, estates and commemorative pieces such as this bench.

“Other local authorities have place name committees,” said cllr Fintan Phelan, adding that such matters required consideration and advice.

“I do feel proper procedures should be in place and we should be working with families,” said cllr Fergal Browne. “I mean, there are at least six people who were senators for Carlow at some point … Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, Jim Gibbons, the late Jim Townsend, my own father, myself … look, if you want to put a statue up for me, fine, but we need to discuss this,” cllr Browne added glibly.

Cllr Wallace remarked that members were “introducing red tape and making excuses” and demanded a roll call vote on the motion.

Cllr John Cassin stated that he had previously made a suggestion to commemorate an individual and this had been referred to the commemoration committee.

Cllr Fintan Phelan then put forward an amendment to the motion suggesting the matter of the Bergin bench be put to the commemoration committee. This was seconded by cllr Tom O’Neill.

Cllr Wallace insisted on a roll call vote and even remarked good-humouredly to cllr Murnane: “I won’t put you up on Facebook tonight if you do … that’s the deal.”

Cllr Phelan took exception to cllr Wallace’s remark, citing the moves to combat “bullying on social media”, yet a councillor “threatens the mayor with Facebook”.

Cllr Murnane allowed the roll call vote with procedure indicating that cllr Phelan’s amendment be held first.

Six councillors – Browne, Cassin, Dalton, O’Neill, Phelan and Murnane voted in favour of referring the matter to the commemoration committee, with cllr Wallace voting against.