Farmers hold rallies ahead of Budget 2022

Farmers are staging several rallies across the State on Friday to voice their concerns about the future of the agricultural sector in Ireland.

The rallies are taking place ahead of Budget 2022 which is set to be released on October 12th.

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) organised an early morning demonstration in Cavan and another in Rosscommon.

IFA Connacht rally in full flow #SaveIrishFarming pic.twitter.com/UZ58G5WqbW — Irish Farmers’ Association (@IFAmedia) October 8, 2021

Speaking to South East Radio, Chair of Wexford IFA Ger O’Mahony said policies being perused by the Government are unfair on the agricultural sector.

“We believe that the tale is wagging the dog on this one in terms of green agenda in the Government, and it’s unfair,” Mr O’Mahony said.

“No other industry, like the air travel or carbon tax, no one is talking about air travel or any other industry, but everybody is just picking on farming.”

In a statement promoting the rallies on the IFA website, the association said: “We have tried to work with the Government on their plans for farmers, but all we get is ‘stakeholder consultation’.

“We need more than that. Our livelihoods are on the line. We need the Government to sit down with us and agree a proper plan at farm level.

“Come on your tractor or on foot. We need to send a message that Irish farmers will not be sacrificed to facilitate data centres and Brazilian beef expansion.”

Further rallies are due Portlaoise and Cork later on Friday.