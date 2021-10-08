List of landowners to be compiled

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW County Council is to compile a list of landowners in the Bagenalstown Municipal District area in a bid to get them to keep their hedgerows in order.

Cllr Arthur McDonald raised the issue of overgrown hedges at the October MD meeting, asserting that there were areas around Leighlinbridge where the hedging was so overgrown that it prevented pedestrians from walking there, while also causing visibility issues for motorists.

Cllr Michael Doran agreed and suggested that the council should compile a list of landowners so that they could be written to and reminded of their obligation to cut back hedging during the summer months. He added that some farmers used the excuse that they weren’t aware that they should cut back hedgerows to improve visibility and other safety reasons.

Senior engineer Jerry Crowley said that he would gather of list of the landowners in the area.