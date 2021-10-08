Living with Long Covid

Tiffany Shannon from Carlow town, now living in Castlecomer, was floored by Covid-19 in March of this year. Six months later she’s still suffering from the lasting and insidious effects of the virus. Here she tells her story of what it’s like to live with Long Covid

By Tiffany Shannon

LOOKING back to March 2020, it’s strange how much the world has changed. We had been reading about this new virus called Covid-19 since January and thinking ‘oh, it’s probably nothing to worry about; it’ll blow over soon enough’. I heard many people say that it was just a bad case of the flu. So we all continued with our lives … going to college or work and thinking nothing of it, until March rolled around, that is.

Suddenly there were cases in Ireland and it was rapidly spreading throughout the country. Quickly our lives changed with no warning or much of a say on our behalves. The government said we’re to go into lockdown for two weeks, as that was roughly the amount of time it took for Covid to run its course through someone. Suddenly, all of the schools and colleges were shut, people were working from home and all non-essential retail was closed. The only places open were those that sold food.

I know my facts here are not 100% correct, but this was written by someone who wasn’t avidly listening to the news. When it was confirmed that all schools and colleges were moving online, and that travel restrictions were imposed, I used this as an opportunity to get a part-time job to help my Mum with the bills.

I started working in a hardware store that stayed open because it sold a wide range of pet supplies and food. Back then, everyone was still going about their daily lives. Mask wearers were few and far between and life felt somewhat normal, minus the online learning. I would balance college and work, and in my spare time I would go out to my horse and ride for an hour and handle the yearlings. I was happy.

Soon, though, social distancing rules were applied and everyone had to wear a mask. We spent hours mapping out the shop with tape on the floor, trying to ensure the strips were two metres apart. Then the plastic shields went up at the tills, which got repeatedly smacked with products because we forgot about them. It was hard to spot relatives and friends behind the masks and it was strange not seeing people’s faces or their smiles.

Soon I moved jobs to a deli, and I was thinking ‘Jeez, there are still so many people about, builders and other tradesmen still working away’. I often had people asking about the masks: did I know anyone with Covid? How was it working in the deli with the masks? I heard a lot of different things … a lot of people talking about how Covid wasn’t bad, it was just the flu and they barely had any symptoms … it was like a two-week holiday.

Having heard all of these stories, I started to believe that Covid was just a bad flu. Around October, I moved from the deli to the shop and was happily working longer hours now that college was over. Life went on as normal. Well, the new normal that is, until one of my co-workers got Covid. Luckily, I wasn’t a close contact of his, so I continued working away. After two weeks he was back and said he was fine and had few or no symptoms.

When the country opened up for Christmas, my mindset was that I’m a healthy 21-year-old and if I got Covid I’d be fine, as everyone said it was just a flu. Like most people, I did my Christmas shopping, but I continued to wear a mask when I was out. I also planned my journeys carefully, as I didn’t want to be putting my Mum at risk.

Come January 2021, case numbers had gone through the roof and the country was in lockdown again. It was a bit of a downer, but life went on. My boyfriend contracted Covid in January. He was in isolation for just over two weeks. He was very sick and it hit home then that Covid could be much more serious than everyone said it was. After he got out of isolation, we were ten times more careful than before and only met each other outside and avoided crowded places.

On Monday 8 March, I woke up absolutely freezing cold, shivering and breaking into sneezing fits. I thought I had rapidly come down with a cold and rang my boss to book a few days off work. That evening, I started coughing and it was the worst experience of my life. My coughing fits would leave my lungs aching and I would often be in tears and severely struggling to breathe. On Tuesday morning I rang my doctors, who immediately booked a Covid test for me that evening. I drove myself down and had to pull over on several occasions to regain my breathing or to cough. The test itself wasn’t too bad, except feeling like I was being stabbed in the eye and blinking like crazy. On the following day I got my result. It was positive.

Luckily, my Mum and I didn’t see each other that often, as I worked evenings and she was off during the day, so she moved out while I was sick. She immediately went for a private test and got a negative result … thank God. Thus began my two weeks of isolation.

I lived in the countryside and didn’t have neighbours. Mum would drop groceries to the front door, then call me to go get them, meaning I was alone. Luckily, I had my friends on Discord to keep me sane … well, they tried to!

I showed no symptoms of Covid, such as a sore throat or a temperature, but a few days before the cough developed I was hit with it like a truck. I constantly had a temperature that never faded, never eased at all. Everything I touched left a condensation patch on it. It was horrible. My throat constantly felt like it was on fire or that someone was pouring hot lava down it. No soother or medication helped. My cough was incredibly deep and chesty, but it felt like it attacked my entire body. Often, my coughing fits landed me on the ground unable to catch my breath for about ten minutes after and clutching my ribs in agony.

I was in a constant state of weakness. I was exhausted and all I wanted to do was sleep, but even if I slept for 12 hours straight it did nothing to relieve the exhaustion. On a couple of occasions, I would find myself on the ground with no recollection of how I got there. All I could do was wait until I had strength, then pull myself up and go to lie down. I made sure I had at least three meals a day and tried hard to keep my carbohydrates up and drink lots of fluids, but I ended up losing weight and was very frail and weak.

Four days into isolation, it really started to kick in that I was alone. I missed my Mum – it was the longest I had been apart from her in years. With the loneliness, the inner demons in my head came out to play, resulting in multiple panic attacks and sleepless nights … the list goes on. I began to get paranoid that something bad was going to happen to the ones I cared about, or that someone would try to get into the house and I would be too weak to fight them off.

My symptoms never died down at all. No amount of open windows could cool me down, even when I was on the ground with little clothing on. I found it hard to sleep or relax due to the agonising pain in my ribs and throat and overall body aches. I was in regular contact with my GP, who recommended me to extend my isolation. I was prescribed steroids and antibiotics to try and flush the virus out of my system. Three-and-a-half weeks later, my symptoms eventually died down enough to go into the doctor’s for a check-up.

I was marked unfit for work and was given a month to try getting back to full health. Mum was allowed to move back home and I was to go for small walks every day in an effort to build up my strength. I quickly discovered that my breathing was severely affected by the virus. I could barely breathe while walking and often had to take breaks. I was still coughing and had a sore throat, but I presumed it was because I was unfit now. I put my exhaustion and weakness down to this fact, too.

The first time I went back into town with Mum, I took one look at all of the people and freaked out. I broke down and had a severe anxiety attack. I couldn’t go into the shop and had to sit in the car in tears; it only got worse when people would stare at me. I refused to go anywhere on my own and it soon resulted in the meticulous planning of all my trips. I would only leave the house to go shopping, and I’d often cancel my plans if everyone was busy. I’d go without food until Mum was home to bring back some shopping.

At my next doctor’s appointment, my GP prescribed tablets for anxiety, depression and migraine. I was suffering from heart palpitations and breathing issues. I was sent for chest x-rays and luckily everything came back clear, so we know that no internal damage was done to my lungs or my muscles, though they are very weak. I’ve also had to have an ECG as well as blood tests. This is when we started to suspect I had Long Covid.

It is now July, just over four months since my positive test. I’m fully vaccinated. But on a daily basis I am still struggling with breathing issues, especially in this 30-degree weather. I’m finding it very hard to get a decent breath in. My cough and sore throat are still very persistent, and although the cough has faded a small bit, it is still present and hasn’t changed.

I can’t remember the last time I got a proper night’s sleep due to the throat pains and general aches and pains. I’m nearly always exhausted, with no strength to do the things I love. I can go visit my horse, but I barely have the energy to lunge him or ride, so at most we go on short walks together around the field.

I struggle to do normal tasks such as shopping for food. And because of my anxiety, everything has to be planned. Most of the time, I’m scared to go into town alone, and when people are pretending social distancing doesn’t exist and walk on top of me or breathe down my neck at checkouts, I break into anxiety attacks, trying to breathe, but hyperventilating in fear, digging my nails into my hands as a distraction and crying my eyes out in my car afterwards.

I do get bored at home and wish I was back in work, but I’m also aware I am not healthy enough to go back. Imagine being behind the till serving a customer and breaking into a panic attack or putting one off for so long that I pass out.

Trying to live a normal life is hard now, due to my Long Covid. I’m not sure when I will recover and feel like my life is all trial and error now. Watching everyone out enjoying their lives, and in my eyes being reckless, sends chills down my spine. We’re hearing more and more every day about new variants that are more severe, cases in the thousands on a daily basis, yet people are going into shops without masks or completely ignoring the signs. Others are saying ‘Sure the numbers will go down if you just don’t get tested for Covid. Covid will go away if no-one gets tested’.

Most of these comments are being made on TikTok by people my age, but when you think about it, they’re making a laugh and a joke about this and attacking those who are trying to be serious, but if it can nearly kill me, a 22-year-old girl with no underlying health conditions, it can do it to them, too.

I originally wrote this article in July and was nervous about sharing my story, but I think now it’s time I shared it. It’s September and I’m still sick. It’s like there’s no end to it. I ended up in hospital last week due to severe pains in my chest; I had about four ECGs done. They were testing my heart and looking for clots in my blood, especially my lungs, as many people have suffered from these after Covid.