Lotto: Euromillions hits €200m while €19m National Lottery rolls over

Friday, October 08, 2021

Lotto players will be playing for big jackpots this weekend in both the Euromillions and National Lottery draws.

Friday evening’s Euromillions jackpot of €200 million is set to be raffled off to a lucky winner.

Ticket sales for the draw close at 7.30pm on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, the record-breaking €19 million National Lottery jackpot is set to roll over this Saturday.

As the jackpot is now capped, no additional money will be added until it is won. The funds which would normally be added to the jackpot will instead go to the next lower prize tier at which there are winners.

Tickets for Saturday’s draw can be purchased in-store, online or through the National Lottery app before the 7.45pm cut-off point on Saturday.

