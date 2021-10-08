Parking outside train station

By Elizabeth Lee

Commuters are continuing to park on the road outside the train station in Bagenalstown, causing traffic congestion, even though there’s a designated car park on the station’s grounds.

The issue has been discussed on several occasions at the Bagenalstown Municipal District meetings and it was back on the agenda at the most recent October meeting.

Cllr Arthur McDonald said that the main problem was that Iarnród Eireann leased its carpark to a private company and that they were charging €4 a day which was too expensive.

“The book doesn’t stop with the county council on this, it stops with Iarnród Eireann,” he assserted. “They leased it to a private company, they don’t care where people park. People are parking on the side of the road to avoid paying the daily charges.”

Pádraig O’Gorman, director of services, replied that as long as the current arrangements stay in place, then the problems will persist.

He said that one solution would be to introduce a bye-law to restrict the length of time someone could park on the street in Station Road or else make it feasible for them to park within the grounds of the train station.

Cllr Andy Gladney disagreed with the notion of limiting the amount of time people could park on the street and was against the idea of parking fines.

“I totally disagree with fining people for parking on the street. People are going by train at 5am to work in Dublin and they’re not returning until that night. And to then find a ticket on their car? I don’t agree with that,” he said.

Mr O’Gorman said that the council needed to talk to Iarnród Eireann about the situation.