Plaques to be erected in Carlow to remember victims of institutional abuse

Plans are ongoing to erect five plaques in Carlow to remember the victims of institutional abuse.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor made the remarks during a Dáil debate.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor had called on for an update on the implementation of a 22-point action plan following the controversial the mother and baby homes commission report.

Children’s Minister Roderick O’Gorman said his department were “finalising a high-level action plan for survivors and former residents of mother and baby and county home institutions.”

It was intended to publish the plan later this month.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor had been working with a group of survivors of church and states institutions in Carlow. She said work was going in to erect five plaques in the County Carlow for cemeteries and buildings. “We are making that change, although it is slow change. I am delighted to be part of my own group in Carlow.”