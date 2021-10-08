St Laserian’s included in creative schools initiative

By Suzanne Pender

ST LASERIAN’S, Carlow has been included in a programme aimed at developing creativity and encouraging self expression.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor this week welcomed the inclusion of St Laserian’s Special School in a list of schools that will participate in the Creative Ireland Programme initiatives – creative schools and creative clusters.

“I am delighted to announce that St Laserian’s Special School has been included in this programme. Now more than ever, it is important that our students are supported to develop their creativity and given flexibility to express themselves in a variety of exciting new ways,” she said.

“This programme supports teachers in their work to embed creativity in the curriculum and facilitates the school to develop vibrant relationships with the arts and cultural sectors.

“This will help sustain artistic and creative practice for St Laserian’s Special School beyond their participation in the programme and will help ensure that artistic expression is in abundance for years to come,” concluded deputy Murnane O’Connor.