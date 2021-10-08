Unleash your creative side for the Fireside Companion!

  • Home >
Friday, October 08, 2021

Christmas is coming, and that means it’s time for The Nationalist’s bumper magazine, the Fireside Companion!

It also means it’s time for you to unleash your creative side! As always, if you have short stories or seasonal poems that you would like to share with us, we’d be delighted to publish them in this year’s edition. And if your children have Christmas stories or pictures, we’d love to see them, too!

There may even be a prize for the best ones we publish.

Send your words and pictures to [email protected] by Friday 22 October, marking them ‘Fireside Companion’. We look forward to hearing from you!

