What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received 11 planning applications between 1-8 October.
APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:
Bagenalstown
Tom Roberts wishes to demolish existing derelict dwelling and the construction of 4 number two storey terraced dwelling terraced dwellings at Sli na Ri, Moneybeg, Bagenalstown.
Ballinkillen
David Corr wishes to construct a domestic garage at The Cottage, Ballinkillen,
Borris
John Kavanagh wishes to previously alter previously approved planning permission which will consist of the following – modified design to rear of site consisting of new design layout with eight 2-bedroom bungalows to replace five 2-storey terrace dwellings at Green Drake, Public House, Main Street, Borris.
Eva Milka & Eoin Jenkinson wish to construct a single storey type dwelling at Borris.
Bunclody
Brian Roberts wishes to extend existing domestic garage Carrigduff, Bunclody.
Carlow
Robert Hayden & Lisa Regan wish to apply for a revised house design previously granted under planning at Burtonhall Demesne, Palatine.
Fenagh
Kearney’s of Fenagh wish to retain existing advertising signs of 17.64msq at Ballyamire, Fenagh.
Hacketstown
William & Bridget Timmins wish to retain unauthorised mobile home used as a dwelling at 6 Clonmore, Hacketstown.
Old Leighlin
Rhona Mulhall wishes to construct a single storey dwelling house and domestic garage at Agharue, Old Leighlin.
Tullow
Morrissey’s Pharmacy wishes to change of use on ground floor level from an office area to a medical centre, at Church Street, Tullow.
Eimear Haskins wishes to construct new private dwelling with detached garage at Roscat, Tullow.