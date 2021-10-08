What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received 11 planning applications between 1-8 October.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

Bagenalstown

Tom Roberts wishes to demolish existing derelict dwelling and the construction of 4 number two storey terraced dwelling terraced dwellings at Sli na Ri, Moneybeg, Bagenalstown.

Ballinkillen

David Corr wishes to construct a domestic garage at The Cottage, Ballinkillen,

Borris

John Kavanagh wishes to previously alter previously approved planning permission which will consist of the following – modified design to rear of site consisting of new design layout with eight 2-bedroom bungalows to replace five 2-storey terrace dwellings at Green Drake, Public House, Main Street, Borris.

Eva Milka & Eoin Jenkinson wish to construct a single storey type dwelling at Borris.

Bunclody

Brian Roberts wishes to extend existing domestic garage Carrigduff, Bunclody.

Carlow

Robert Hayden & Lisa Regan wish to apply for a revised house design previously granted under planning at Burtonhall Demesne, Palatine.

Fenagh

Kearney’s of Fenagh wish to retain existing advertising signs of 17.64msq at Ballyamire, Fenagh.

Hacketstown

William & Bridget Timmins wish to retain unauthorised mobile home used as a dwelling at 6 Clonmore, Hacketstown.

Old Leighlin

Rhona Mulhall wishes to construct a single storey dwelling house and domestic garage at Agharue, Old Leighlin.

Tullow

Morrissey’s Pharmacy wishes to change of use on ground floor level from an office area to a medical centre, at Church Street, Tullow.

Eimear Haskins wishes to construct new private dwelling with detached garage at Roscat, Tullow.