Death notices and funeral announcements

Pamela Reid (née Hutton)

Pollerton Big, Carlow Town, Carlow

Suddenly at her home, Pamela will be sadly missed by her loving husband John, son Sean, step-daughters Megan and Holly, parents Kevin and Kathleen, sister Tanya, Granny Hutton, Granda Walker, mother-in-law Brigid, father-in-law Pat, god-daughter Ellie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Pamela Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her parents’ home, Pollerton Big (Eircode: R93 TX26) on Sunday from 4.00p.m. and also on Monday from 12.00noon with prayers at 8.00p.m. Removal on Tuesday at 11.20a.m. to St. Mary’s Church, Bennekerry, via Tullow Road and Palatine GAA Club, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.00noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, the capacity of the church is limited to 50%. Pamela’s funeral cortege will walk from Palatine GAA Club to the church, for those who would have liked to attend but who cannot due to the current restrictions, may line the route in a safe and socially distanced manner. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this most difficult time,

House private on Tuesday morning, please.

Pamela’s Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12.00noon may be viewed on the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyK61r70_2E