Death notices and funeral arrangements

Lazerian (Laz) Kelly

Mt Leinster Park, Tullow Road, Carlow and formerly of Parknakyle, Old Leighlin, Co Carlow, passed away peacefully, in Waterford University Hospital, on October 8th, 2021.

Much loved brother of Bernie, Mick, Ann and the late Betty, Cora, Patsy and Breda. He will be sadly missed by his loving brothers, sister, brother-in-law Paddy, sister-in-law Bridget, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Laz Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, from 5pm on Sunday with Prayers at 7p.m. Removal from there on Monday at 10.30am to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin, arriving for Cremation Service at 1.30pm.

For those that wish to attend but cannot due to restrictions, Laz’s Funeral Service can be viewed by using the following link.

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Due to Covid restrictions, the capacity of The Holy Family Church is limited to 50%.

Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

John Tobin

Kilree, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. October 9th (Peacefully) at his home, Predeceased by his sons Baby Michael and Martin, sister Babs, brothers Dinny and Mikey, sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, daughters Margaret and Mary, sons Denis, Thomas, Johnny, Noel, Paul, Pat, Mick and Joe, sisters Ellie, Peggy and Cathy, brother Patsy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives neighbours and friends.

May John’s gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Removal from his home on Monday morning arriving at St. Andrew’s Church Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11oc. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption Bagenalstown.

The capacity of St. Andrew’s Church is limited to 50%, and can be viewed on www.bagenalstownparish.ie.

House Strictly Private Please.

Pamela Reid (née Hutton)

Pollerton Big, Carlow Town, Carlow

Suddenly at her home, Pamela will be sadly missed by her loving husband John, son Sean, step-daughters Megan and Holly, parents Kevin and Kathleen, sister Tanya, Granny Hutton, Granda Walker, mother-in-law Brigid, father-in-law Pat, god-daughter Ellie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Pamela Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her parents’ home, Pollerton Big (Eircode: R93 TX26) on Sunday from 4.00p.m. and also on Monday from 12.00noon with prayers at 8.00p.m. Removal on Tuesday at 11.20a.m. to St. Mary’s Church, Bennekerry, via Tullow Road and Palatine GAA Club, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.00noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, the capacity of the church is limited to 50%. Pamela’s funeral cortege will walk from Palatine GAA Club to the church, for those who would have liked to attend but who cannot due to the current restrictions, may line the route in a safe and socially distanced manner. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this most difficult time,

House private on Tuesday morning, please.

Pamela’s Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12.00noon may be viewed on the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyK61r70_2E

Frances O’Neill (née O’Connor)

Roseville, Duleek, Meath / Borris, Carlow

peacefully in the wonderful care, of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, 8th October 2021. Formerly of O’Neill’s Public House, Duleek. Predeceased by her late husband, James (Jim). Sadly missed by her sons, Seamus and Fergus, daughters Bernagh and Aoife, sons in law, Paddy and Joe, daughter in law, Fiona, Seamus’s partner, Tracy, her sister, Josie, sisters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at her residence eircode A92P034, this Sunday and Monday from 12 noon until 9 p.m. Removal on Tuesday morning from residence, at 10.30 a.m. to St. Cianan’s Church, Duleek for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock, followed with Cremation in Dardistown Crematorium at 1 p.m. Funeral mass will be streamed live on https://www.facebook.com/oneillfuneraldirectors.

House private on morning of funeral.

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Frances’ funeral will be limited to 50% of the church capacity. For those who cannot attend due to these restrictions, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to East Meath, Hospice, Association.