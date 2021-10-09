High praise for leaving cert students at Borris VS

Saturday, October 09, 2021

Borris Vocational School students Seanán Doyle, Kathleen Fenlon, Tara O’Brien and Fionn Murphy who all achieved over 600 points in their Leaving Cert, pictured with school principal, Pat Coffey, deputy Principal, Olivia Kennedy and student year head Kathleen Doran

Borris Vocational School, KCETB student of the year 2021 Callum Byrne with school principal Pat Coffey, deputy Principal Olivia Kennedy and year head Kathleen Doran

 

By Suzanne Pender

THE class of 2021 at Borris Vocational School valiantly overcame all the challenges to excel in their leaving cert, with a number of students securing top marks.

“Congratulations to our leaving certificate class of 2021 on their fantastic achievements,” said school principal Pat Coffey.

“In total, four of our students achieved over 600 points and a further ten students achieved between 500 and 600 points. We are incredibly proud of all our students’ achievements,” he added.

The four Borris students who achieved more than 600 points were Seanán Doyle, Kathleen Fenlon, Tara O’Brien and Fionn Murphy. Kathleen is pursuing her further studies in Maynooth University, while the three other students will continue their education at UCD.

“We wish all students every good wish in their future studies,” said Mr Coffey.

The school was also incredible proud of Callum Byrne, who was awarded the Borris VS KCETB student of the year 2021.

This award recognises personal and academic achievement and the person the school believes has travelled furthest in their time at the school.

It recognises skills and talents, dedication and determination, academic achievements, extra-curricular activities, generosity of spirit, kindness to others, willingness to take an active part in school and the student’s capacity to make a difference to the life of the school – so a huge well done to Callum.

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Death notices and funeral announcements

Saturday, 09/10/21 - 6:11pm

Just hours to go until tonight’s €19,060,800 Lotto draw

Saturday, 09/10/21 - 4:56pm

ISPCC Childline calls on people in Carlow to enjoy breakfast and help raise vital funds

Saturday, 09/10/21 - 3:00pm