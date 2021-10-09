ISPCC Childline calls on people in Carlow to enjoy breakfast and help raise vital funds

By Suzanne Pender

ISPCC Childline is calling on communities, clubs, crèches, businesses and others in Co Carlow and across Ireland to enjoy breakfast together this month and help raise vital funds to make sure every child in Ireland has somewhere they can turn this winter and beyond.

Childline Breakfast is a highlight of the annual fundraising calendar for Childline and, in recent years, has seen individuals in Carlow come together for the most important meal of the day and help raise important funds for Ireland’s national listening service for children.

This year, Childline Breakfast Week will run from 18-25 October. Participants can choose to host a breakfast during the week, or at an alternative time of their preference.

By gathering with friends, colleagues, neighbours or clubmates to enjoy breakfast together, you can help keep Childline listening.

Children and young people who contact Childline may feel lonely, hurt, upset or isolated – or they may simply seek a listening ear. By listening, supporting and empowering, Childline ensures they never have to face their challenges alone.

Childline continues to be here for all children and young people in Co Carlow and across Ireland 24 hours a day, every day, but relies heavily on public and corporate support to make this possible.

To register your breakfast today, or find out more, see ispcc.ie/breakfast-2021 or contact the ISPCC Childline fundraising team on 1850 50 40 50.