  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Lockdowns were ‘perfect storm’ for scammers and criminals

Lockdowns were ‘perfect storm’ for scammers and criminals

Saturday, October 09, 2021

James Cox

The Garda Economic Crime Bureau says the lockdowns were a “perfect storm” for ruthless scammers and criminals.

Officers have warned businesses in particular of scam calls, texts and emails, with malicious actors trying to steal money.

They have called on the public to report any white collar crime immediately, adding that it will be investigated thoroughly and discreetly.

Detective Chief Superintendent and the lead officer in the Bureau, Pat Lordan, says a business owner was reduced to tears because the criminals were about to bankrupt him.

Mr Lordan said: “I’ve dealt with a lot of serious crime and financial crimes is quite serious as well. He cried at the other end of the phone when I told him on a Friday afternoon that we had recovered €127,000 of his money, because his business was going to close down if we hadn’t got his money back, that’s one example of a business that was going to be wiped out.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Author Stefanie Preissner reveals autism diagnosis

Saturday, 09/10/21 - 5:10pm

Sláintecare: Stephen Donnelly wants agreement on new contract ‘within weeks’

Saturday, 09/10/21 - 1:24pm

Winter could see ‘greatest pressures ever experienced’ by North’s health service

Saturday, 09/10/21 - 12:44pm