  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Two men arrested as gardaí seize €55k worth of drugs in Leitrim

Two men arrested as gardaí seize €55k worth of drugs in Leitrim

Saturday, October 09, 2021

James Cox

Gardaí in Leitrim have seized drugs with a combined value of €55,000 and arrested two men following a search on Saturday morning.

At approximately 9am, gardaí attached to Ballinamore Garda Station, with assistance from the Armed Support Unit executed a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977 at a residence in Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

During the course of the search, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €50,000 and cocaine believed to be worth €5,000 (subject to analysis) was seized by gardaí.

Gardaí seized cannabis herb and cocaine worth a combined €55,000.

Two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested in connection with the seizure and were taken to Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station where they are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis. Investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Hundreds gather in Dublin to protest against hotel plans

Saturday, 09/10/21 - 7:14pm

Author Stefanie Preissner reveals autism diagnosis

Saturday, 09/10/21 - 5:10pm

Lockdowns were ‘perfect storm’ for scammers and criminals

Saturday, 09/10/21 - 4:51pm