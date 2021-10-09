We can’t afford to have ‘rolling power outages’

By Michael Godfrey

YES, it’s true. You never really miss something until you no longer have it.

I don’t miss being cold, hungry, having shelter, having a major hole in the bank account, not being able to go on holidays because of said lack of funds … the list goes on and on, but you get my drift.

One thing I do miss is not having electricity. According to those who know everything, this coming winter will be a throwback to yesteryear for many of us, with rolling power outages (the new phrase for power cuts) becoming the norm.

Various radio shows have featured items on getting ready for these outages (sounds an awful lot better than ‘cut’, doesn’t it), such as storing water to flush the toilets, having loads of candles around the house, stocking up on canned goods and non-perishables. It all sounds grand; in fact, we are being encouraged to ‘embrace’ such times when we will be forced to actually talk to one another instead of having our faces stuck up against a computer screen.

Forget it! For starters, I hate forced conversation and I don’t really have a problem talking to those closest to me. But if you force me to talk for the sake of talk’s sake, then you might not like what comes out of my mouth.

Equally, I don’t like it when I can’t have a shower, flush the toilet using the water tank in the attic, boil the kettle or do a host of other things. Why doesn’t the government just make sure that the power grid can deal with customer demand?

Last week, I heard talk of ‘stalling’ the construction of data centres to ease the burden on the national grid. That must go down as one of the most idiotic suggestions I’ve ever heard.

The age of computers came upon us over 20 years ago. Cloud computing, data centres and all that goes with the everyday use of ‘modern technology’ is with us to stay and there is no going back. We either get with the programme or we forget about being a front-runner in this area once and for all.

We have touted this country on two things over the years to attract multinationals – having a young, educated workforce and a low corporation tax rate. The tax incentive seems to be on shaky ground now, and the young, educated workforce will follow suit if the necessary infrastructure cannot cope with the demands of industry as well as domestic needs.

It’s all about planning, but there seems to have been very little of that over the past few years. It’s a bit like the Garth Brooks concerts a few years ago: sell the tickets and then get planning permission for the gigs. We all know what happened there – the tickets sold like wildfire, but the planning never materialised and the entire event crashed and burned, leaving Ireland Inc looking like total fools on the world stage.

The same will happen if we ‘stall’ on the building of data centres. Word will be out that Ireland is only a stone’s throw from the Stone Age, because without power you have nothing.

Once upon a time, we all used coal or turf to heat our homes. Nowadays you can’t even get planning permission to have a chimney in a new house, let alone burn the stuff. Even if you are lucky enough to have a house with a chimney, you can’t use turf because the EU has slapped a ban on harvesting it. There is also the question of whether you are in a smokeless coal area or not.

Speaking of planning, years ago, one-off rural houses used a septic tank to cater for sewage, but in recent years they have been banned in favour of puri-flow systems. The problem is that unlike the old septic tank, where nature took care of matters, so to speak, the modern mechanism requires a mini-computer, pumps and so forth, to handle the contents, and guess what: that requires electricity. So we are screwed here as well.

The simple answer might just be to increase capacity, whatever that takes, but we have found in the past that a certain amount of time-wasting takes place before that happens. In the meantime, the rest of us can look forward to playing idiotic board games and having equally idiotic conversations with one another.