Biodiversity of Blackstairs to be celebrated in special event

An online event to celebrate the rich biodiversity of the Blackstairs Mountains will take place next Saturday.

Blackstairs Nature Biodiversity Day will take place at Huntington Castle which will be streamed online between 9.30am and 5pm.

The event will feature a series of informal conversations in the room between a small group of experts and a facilitator, with interactive audience participation throughout, ending with an open forum. Topics will include ecology/wildlife, water, farming, forestry, uplands, the future of The Blackstairs Mountains among others.

Ella McSweeney, journalist will facilitate the day. Minister Malcolm Noonan, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform will officially open the event. Minister Pippa Hackett, Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity will be closing the day.

There is live participation from an array of contributors on the day, including; Pádraic Fogarty – Irish Wildlife Trust, Anja Murray – Ecologist, Environmental Analyst, Presenter, Dr Micheál Ó Cinnéide: Corrib Beo, NPWS Review Deputy Chair, Dr. Mary Tubridy – Irish Uplands Forum, Heritage Council, Lorcan Scott Wildlife Officer Heritage Council, Dr. Liam Lysaght – Biodiversity Ireland, Dr. Brendan Dunford – Burrenbeo, Farming for Nature, Hannah Quinn-Mulligan – Farmer, Journalist, Womens Agri Group, Dr Séamus Ó Murchú – Archaeologist, Dr Andrew Power – Ecologist, Birdwatch Ireland.

There will also be a small live audience of key experts and stakeholders, as well as being Covid compliant, this will facilitate audience participation which will be a pivotal part of the day. The audience will include members of the local community, The Blackstairs Farming Group, NPWS, Teagasc, LAWPRO, Carlow County Council, CCEN, Dept. of Agriculture, Coillte, An Taisce, Irish Countrywomens Association, Carlow Beekeepers Association, Irish Doctors for the Environment.

To register for the event, click here.