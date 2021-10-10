Carlow farmers among the protestors

Local members of Carlow IFA at Friday’s protest

By Suzanne Pender

Farmers from all over the country, including Carlow, flocked to a number of regional locations on Friday to join the Irish Farmers Association planned protests.

‘Save Irish Farming’ consisted of four regional rallies to highlight how the current government is pursuing policies that will decimate Ireland’s largest indigenous sector.

The protests were held in Cavan, Roscommon, Portlaoise and finished in Cork City.

“For the last two years, IFA has tried to engage with Government on the sector’s future despite this, it continues to treat us as low-hanging fruit that it can target without impunity,” said IFA President Tim Cullinan

“At the same time, it’s rolling out the red carpet for energy-guzzling multinationals and allowing food, peat, and timber to be imported from less efficient countries in Europe and further afield.

“IFA will not allow farmers to be sacrificial lambs so the Government can give the appearance of ‘doing the right thing’,” he said.

“We are sounding an alarm. Without proper negotiation with farmers and a coherent plan, farming and food production in this country will be unrecognisable.

“We want the Government to get serious and sit down to develop a workable farm-level plan,” The IFA boss stated.