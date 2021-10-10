New album from country music star Derek Ryan

By Suzanne Pender

COUNTRY music star Derek Ryan is back with his much-anticipated album Soft Ground. It features 12 original songs and one particular track that local fans are going to want to hear called Carlow Tonight.

Like many singers over the last 18 months, Derek has become accustomed to using social media to keep in contact with his following. And tomorrow, Wednesday 13 October, fans will hear some of his brand new songs recorded live In the round and streamed on Derek Ryan’s Facebook page.

Soft Ground is a mix of festival songs, classic country ballads and stand-out lively tracks that country music fans will get excited about jiving to again.

Speaking about Carlow Tonight, the Garryhill man said: It is my favourite song on Soft Ground. I wrote it about the time I was living in London, and when you’ve living away from home, sad news or events can make you miss home even more.

“I think anyone who lives away from home, or no matter where they are living, can relate to this song and I am very proud of it,” said Derek.

In one of the leading singles from the album, The night that went on for days, Derek describes a unique experience, as it’s the first song he ever wrote in his sleep!

“I remember going to bed in Inishmore on the Aran Islands on a staycation and I remember thinking what a great place this would be for a party. I fell asleep and ended up writing the song in my dream. I woke up, got the lyrics written down, the melody in my head and the rest is history. I really hope you all like it”, added Derek.

Last week, Derek Ryan took his band back to Inishmore to record the video for the song.

“I’m not going to lie, it was cold, wet and windy, but we felt the warmth of the island welcome. Some spot! The craic was had!”

Carlow fans will be delighted to hear that after two years off the road Derek kicks off his first Irish concert tour at Mount Wolseley Hotel, Tullow on Saturday 22 January 2022. The opening gig will be a special one for the singer, and getting to perform Carlow Tonight live will be something for both Derek and his fans.

Derek Ryan’s new album Soft Ground is out this Friday, 15 October. Order the album now from derekryanmusic.com to receive a signed copy.