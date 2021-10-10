TD calls for limit of 20 cigarettes per pack

James Cox

The Fine Gael Spokesperson on Health is calling for a limit of 20 on the number of cigarettes that can be sold in a pack.

There is currently a ban on selling packets containing less than 20 cigarettes, but no law on companies selling packets more than that.

According to Revenue, sales of these larger packets now account for around 30 percent of all cigarette sales in Ireland.

Deputy Colm Burke says higher quantity packets result in higher levels of smoking.

Mr Burke told Newstalk: “The temptation is their, you’re going into a shop to buy a packet of 20 cigarettes, and then you’re saying ‘no sure I’ll buy a packet of 27 or 28. This I think needs to be regulated, and I believe that we need to do more work on this area to help those who are smokers give up smoking.”