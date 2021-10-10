Wicklow GAA condemn ‘unacceptable’ brawl at Under-15 football match

  • Home >
Sunday, October 10, 2021

James Cox

Wicklow GAA has condemned as “unacceptable” a brawl which broke out at an underage football match yesterday.

Footage of the melée has been widely shared on social media. The fight broke out at an Under-15 final between Carnew and Kilcoole.

Adults and juvenile players can be seen shoving and throwing punches as other spectators call for the pitch to be cleared.

In a statement, the county board says the GAA’s Competitions Control Committee will be investigating and taking “strong disciplinary action”.

“Wicklow GAA are aware of reports of totally unacceptable behaviour from a number of people at a game today,” it reads.

“Wicklow GAA strongly condemns all such behaviour, the CCC will be investigating the incident fully and strong disciplinary action taken.”

