Burglary at Ballyredmond, Clonegal and Shangarry, Myshall

By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí are investigating a break in at a house in Ballyredmond. Entry was gained via a backdoor window which was smashed with a rock. The incident occurred between 5.30pm and 8pm on Friday evening, 8 October. The property was ransacked and gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the Ballyredmond area on Friday to contact them.

Gardaí also received a report of a break-in at a house in Shangarry on Saturday between 9am and 4.30pm. The house was entered through a window at the back of the property. The window was smashed with a rock and rooms inside the house were ransacked. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or suspicious cars in the area to contact them.