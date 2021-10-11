Christmas lights begin to arrive in Dublin city centre

Monday, October 11, 2021

Christmas lights have started to go up around Dublin city centre.

The work on installing the lights began on Sunday night. However, they will not be switched on until November.

Clyde Carroll from business group Dublin Town said putting the lights up is a huge task.

“It’s going to take four crews working through the night, seven nights a week, to put 150 Christmas crossovers on 30 streets in this city,” Mr Carroll said.

“Its such a big task that we have to start early October, but don’t worry the lights aren’t being switched on until November.

“This year, more than ever, the Christmas period in the city centre is going to be so important.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Health officials considering mandatory vaccination for healthcare workers

Monday, 11/10/21 - 12:58pm

UK government ‘shifting goalposts’ on NI Protocol stand-off, says Sinn Féin

Monday, 11/10/21 - 11:55am

Seafront plaza proposed for Blackrock

Monday, 11/10/21 - 11:46am