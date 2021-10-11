Death notices and funeral announcements

Alice Higgins (née McCormack)

Gardenrath Close, Kells, Co. Meath). 10th October 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her adoring family and in the care of the staff in Beaufort House, Navan. Formerly of Tivoli Terrace, Clonmel and Carlow town. Predeceased by her father and mother, Captain James McCormack and Madge, her brothers Tommy, Jackie and Jim. She will be forever missed and loved by her husband Joe, children Sandra, Gwen, Emer, Cormac and Niamh, her sisters-in-law, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law. Adored by her 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, her brother Joe, her cousin Aline, her great friends Anna and Kathleen, her nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home on Tuesday, 12th October, from 4pm to 7.30pm, house private at all other times. Removal to St. Colmcille’s Church, Kells on Wednesday morning for 11am funeral Mass which will be streamed live on https://www.kellsparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/. Burial afterwards in St. Colmcille’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to COPD Support Ireland care of McEntee’s Funeral Directors.

Church capacity is currently limited to 50%, we ask you to please be respectful of these restrictions and to watch the Mass online if the church is too full.