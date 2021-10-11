Gardaí renew appeal for information regarding fatal M7 crash

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information regarding a fatal road traffic collision on the M7 last month.

The incident took place shortly after 9.30pm on Saturday, September 25th in Nass, Co Kildare, between Junction 10 and Junction 9A on the M7 northbound.

A man, aged in his 30s, was killed after one car collided with the central median before a second car collided with the first vehicle.

It is understood the man had exited his own vehicle to assist with the collision when he was hit. He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with serious injuries where he later died.

Gardaí believe there are a number of motorists who may have witnessed the crash and are urging them to come forward.

Anyone who was travelling on the M7 northbound between 9pm-10pm on September 25th is asked to contact Nass Garda station on 045-884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.