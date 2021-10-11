Green flags for 12 schools

By Suzanne Pender

TWELVE schools from Co Carlow were awarded green flags last week for their dedication to sustainability and protecting their environment.

Despite two academic years with closures and challenges posed by Covid-19, the schools stepped up for this environmental management programme, which focuses on themes including litter and waste, energy, water, travel, biodiversity, global citizenship and marine environment.

The awarded schools in Co Carlow were: Carlow Educate Together NS; Holy Family BNS; Ballyconnell NS; Queen of the Universe NS, Bagenalstown; Ballon NS; St Fiacc’s NS; St Leo’s College, Carlow; Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Carlow; Scoil Bhríde NS, Bilboa; St Michael’s NS, Borris; Borris Vocational School; and Naomh Fiontain Naofa, Tullow.

Schools were invited to six online award ceremonies, which took place last week.

At the ceremonies, the schools enjoyed activities like sea shanties and online quizzes, with messages of support played from Captain Climate, actor Nicola Coughlan, champion cyclist Lara Gillespie and local authority environmental awareness officers, who support schools during their participation in the Green Schools programme.