Mural unveiled in Bagenalstown

A new mural in Bagenalstown documents the emotions of young people during the pandemic.

The Healthy Carlow ‘Arts In Mind’ project was back in action this summer to create another thought provoking public mural, this time in the riverside town of Bagenalstown. Following on from the success of the project in Hacketstown where artist Paul Byrne worked with a youth group to produce a vibrant mural over the summer months of 2020, Paul was back in action supporting another group alongside Carlow Regional Youth Services to bring their vision to life.

The artwork was created through a series of workshops in which Paul explored the emotions that the group were feeling as Covid-19 continued to impact on day-to-day life, and helped the participants to express these emotions through art.

The mural was painted on the wall of Fair Green park and it is hoped that it’s prominent location in the town will prompt awareness and conversation on mental health and wellbeing issues for all ages. Speaking of the project, Paul said: “It was great to be able to facilitate the sessions and help to young people to explore their emotions through art.”.

Carlow Regional Youth Services helped to facilitate the sessions alongside Paul.

The project was funded by Healthy Carlow which is administered by Carlow County Council on behalf of the Local Community Development Committee (LCDC).