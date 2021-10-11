  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Northern Lights could be visible in Ireland tonight due to geomagnetic storm

Northern Lights could be visible in Ireland tonight due to geomagnetic storm

Monday, October 11, 2021

By Jamie Harris, PA Science Technology Reporter

The north of Ireland could catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights on Monday night as a solar storm is expected to reach Earth.

This is thanks to a Coronal Mass Ejection, a massive burst of material from the sun which can cause a phenomenon known as a geomagnetic storm, which interferes with the Earth’s magnetic field.

According to the US Space Weather Prediction Centre, the event could result in power grid fluctuations as well as “orientation irregularities” for spacecraft.

Aurora may be visible as low as New York, to Wisconsin and Washington state. The UK Met Office has said there is a slight chance of moderate class flares across the north of Ireland and Britain too, although cloud is likely to block the view for some.

“Aurora is possible through 11th and 12th across much of Scotland, although cloud amounts are increasing, meaning sightings are unlikely for most,” the Met Office said.

“There is a slight chance of aurora reaching the far north of England and Northern Ireland tonight, but cloud breaks and therefore sightings are more likely in Northern Ireland.”

NOAA has put the storm at category G2, which the agency defines as moderate in strength.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Minister condemns ‘dismissive and sarcastic’ comments by Dublin City Council CEO

Monday, 11/10/21 - 5:51pm

Local groups challenge permission for 165 residential units in Enniskerry

Monday, 11/10/21 - 5:33pm

Dispute between Web Summit founders goes to Commercial Court

Monday, 11/10/21 - 5:23pm