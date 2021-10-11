Revealed: Why did planners reject Carlow town apartment complex?

A PROPOSED apartment complex in Carlow town was refused permission by council planners, partly because it was deemed excessive in size.

Derek Devoy Ltd was refused permission for 60 apartments at the old Greenvale site on Montgomery Street, Carlow.

The apartments would have been accommodated in five-storey and four-storey blocks. Refusing permission, the planners considered the proposal “excessive in terms of bulk, height and scale at a visually sensitive location fronting onto the River Barrow and the Barrow Track”.

The project would not “satisfactorily” integrate with existing development in the area and would adversely impact the Montgomery Street architectural conservation area.

The council also said the development would adversely impact the Barrow Special Area of Conservation and would also likely exacerbate flooding risk in the area.

The application had been downscaled during the planning process to 60 apartments from 78 apartments across three blocks after the council raised serious concerns when seeking further information. Parking was also increased from 38 spaces to 60 in the revised plans.

The application attracted significant local interest, with Hazel Court residents describing the development as “excessive”.

The residents objected on a number of grounds, including the car parking provision and how the likely spill-over of traffic from the development would impact on their area.