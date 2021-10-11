Tullow runners donate €7.4k to 31 local groups

By Suzanne Pender

AN incredible 31 local charities and individuals benefited from the remarkable efforts of Tullow Marathon Runners and the generosity shown by the people of Tullow.

Tullow Marathon Runners this week donated an impressive €7,400 to a variety of causes – all made possible thanks to their fundraising efforts throughout year.

Normally the group take on the Dublin City Marathon, but with no marathon again this year, the members took on their own individuals runs.

Once again, people dug deep to support the group, with a total of €7,400 raised through online donations and their fundraising account at Tullow Credit Union.

The group got together last week at Br Leo Park to present the donations and to also take part in a run.

“We gave to lots of different charities such as Tullow Day Care Centre, Cairdeas, St Francis Farm, Share a Dream in memory of Katie Kealy, Tullow Men’s Shed … 31 different charities in total,” explained Brendan Dowling of Tullow Marathon Runners.

The runners also made donations to local children and young people living with long-term disabilities and challenges.

There was a wonderful atmosphere in Br Leo Park, with special trophies made by LaserNowCustom Gifts, Tullow presented to all of the athletes for their wonderful efforts throughout the year.

Tullow Marathon Runners also presented a special accolade – the Young Inspirational Award – to 12-year-old Seán Shepard from Ouragh, Tullow.

The award was in recognition of Seán’s positive outlook and terrific resolve despite living with a serious lifelong condition.

Seán has the metabolic condition glutaric aciduria type 1 (GA1), which means his body is unable to break down three amino acids. Without treatment, the condition can have serious, life-threatening consequences but a determined Seán manages to live a full and active life despite the challenges.

Brendan thanked the athletes and all who support Tullow Marathon Runners in their fundraising efforts.