Who’s the fairest of them all? The race to find pet of the year is on!

By Elizabeth Lee

Who’s the prettiest pooch in the county? What puppy is the perfect pet or which dog is the most divine?

It’s up to the public to decide because Petmania Carlow has opened public voting in search of Carlow’s 2021 Puppy of the Year.

The Carlow Puppy of the Year will go forward for the chance to win the national title and scoop prizes worth over €1,500.

Over 1,500 puppy entries have been received and verified for this year’s competition to find Ireland’s top dog. The adorable top-six finalists for Carlow are a paw-fect pack!

Competing for the title of Carlow Puppy of the Year are Luna a German Shepherd, Poppy a large mixed breed dog, Chilli the Malti-Poo, Tiger a Chihuahua and two Cockapoos named Bailey and Cooper. Petmania is asking people from across the county to vote for their favourite pooch.

Pet lovers have until midnight on Thursday 21 October to cast their vote for the Carlow Puppy of the Year via www.petmania.ie.

You can also vote in-store at Petmania at Carlow Retail Park in Carlow.

The overall winner will be announced via Petmania social media channels at the end of October.

Each of the top six puppies representing Petmania Carlow will receive a qualifier’s rosette and gift from the competition partner, BETA. The puppy with the most votes will go forward into the grand final. The national winner in the Petmania Puppy of the Year 2021 will become the face of the brand for 2021 and receive prizes worth over €1,500 including a luxury staycation with its humans, thanks to Ireland’s Blue Books.

Voting online is now open! Petmania encourages everyone in Ireland to get involved and vote for their favourite pup. Votes can be cast both online at www.petmania.ie and in-store.