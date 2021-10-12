Budget 2022 live: Tax deductions for remote working costs, rise in minimum wage

Tomas Doherty

Summary Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has concluded his Budget speech in the Dáil; Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath is now speaking

Mr Donohoe announced a 30% tax deduction for heat, power and broadband costs for those working remotely during the pandemic

The reduced VAT rate of 9% for the hospitality sector will remain in place until the end of August 2022

The minimum wage will rise by 30 cent to €10.50

Mr McGrath confirms free GP care is extended to children aged 6 and 7

Earlier, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the budget will “consolidate” the State’s economic recovery as it emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic

14.20

Michael McGrath says more capacity is needed in the childcare sector and more flexibility for working parents.

He says Budget 2022 marks a “turning point” in the State’s approach to the early years and childcare sector.

He says the Government “will invest a record €716 million in childcare next year. I am providing €78 million for additional investment in core funding for the childcare sector and to reform the National Childcare Scheme”.

The National Childcare Scheme universal subsidy to children under 15 will be extended from September 2022, benefiting up to 40,000 children at a cost of €5 million.

“We will also remove the practice of deducting hours spent in pre-school or school from the entitlement to NCS subsidised hours. This will benefit an estimated 5,000 children, particularly from low-income families.”

14.15

The Minister says that the Government will bring forward proposals in the coming weeks for a “significantly enhanced scheme” to address the mica crisis.

Mr McGrath told the Dáil: “Following consideration of the workforce group report from the Department of Housing, the Government will bring forward proposals in the coming week for a significantly enhanced scheme to address this important issue.”

Families affected by the mica crisis have been calling on the Government to introduce a 100 per cent redress scheme.

14.10

The Minister for Public Expenditure confirms a dedicated women’s health package worth €31 million, including free contraception for those aged 17-25.

Delighted to be introducing free contraception in #Budget2022. We are starting our rollout to those aged 17-25. Those of us who campaigned for Repeal committed to progressing this, as the evidence clearly shows that cost can be a real barrier – especially for younger women. pic.twitter.com/LZNIo5TT9g — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) October 12, 2021

An additional €105 million has been set aside for disability services.

14.05

Mr McGrath announces the introduction of free GP care for children aged 6 and 7, with the intention to extend the coverage to all children over the age of 12.

The Drug Payment Scheme threshold will be lowered to €100.

He also announces investment to improve access to dental care. Another €250 million has been set aside to tackle hospital waiting lists.

13.55

The Minister for Public Expenditure says the Government will provide €7 billion in Covid funding.

Michael McGrath said approximately €4 billion of the Covid provision will be held as a contingency reserve “so that we can adapt if faced with the unexpected.”

He says he is allocating a record €6 billion in funding to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage – an increase of over 15.5 per cent on last year’s allocation.

Mr McGrath says €2.5 billion in direct capital funding will be made available for housing alone, supporting delivery of 9,000 new social housing units.

13.50

On corporation tax, Mr Donohoe confirms once again that the new rate will be 15 per cent.

Companies with revenues below €750 million will continue on the 12.5 per cent rate.

He says the national interest is best served by joining the global OECD agreement on tax.

Mr Donohoe concluded his speech by thanking the heroes of the pandemic, “both seen and unseen”.

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath is now speaking.

13.40

The excise duty on a pack of 20 cigarettes is to increase by 50 cent.

Mr Donohoe says this will bring the price of cigarettes in the most popular categories to €15.

13.35

Turning to climate change, Mr Donohoe says carbon taxation is the single most effective policy the Government can pursue.

He announces the extension of the €5,000 VRT relief for battery electric vehicles until the end of 2023 to continue to incentivise the uptake of electric vehicles.

13.30

Mr Donohoe says housing is the core issue facing the country.

As part of the Government’s Housing for All strategy, he will introduce a zoned land tax to encourage the use of land for building homes. He says the main objective is to increase the supply of homes, rather than to raise revenue.

He also proposes to extend relief for landlords, to encourage those in the residential rental sector to return empty properties to the market as quickly as possible.

13.25

The reduced VAT rate of 9 per cent for the hospitality sector will remain in place until the end of August 2022, Mr Donohoe tells the Dáil.

He announces an income tax deduction for those working from home, amounting to 30 per cent of the cost of the aged expenses for gas, electricity and broadband while working from home.

As expected, he also announces that the standard rate band for income tax will increase by €1,500.

He also says that personal tax credit, employee tax credit and earned income credit will increase by €50.

The minimum wage is set to rise by 30 cent to €10.50.

13.20

The Minister for Finance says the budgetary package will total €4.7 billion, in line with the summer economic statement.

He says the pandemic is still with us and the Government has made provision for this. Some temporary support schemes will continue.

The Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme will remain in place in a graduated form until April 30th, 2022 – six months after the lifting of most public health restrictions.

13.15

The strong rebound in domestic activity has been accompanied by rising inflationary pressures, Mr Donohoe says.

Overall, he says 400,000 jobs will be added to the economy between this year and next, with employment expected to reach and exceed its pre-pandemic level during 2022.

“This performance by any measure represents a remarkable rebound in our jobs outlook,” he says. “We are recovering.”

13.05

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe begins his Budget statement to the Dáil with reference to the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on the economy.

“Many lives were lost, many livelihoods were ruined”, he says. He commends the bravery and fortitude of people across Ireland.

He says the economic supports put in place during the pandemic worked and the response was strengthened by the European Union.

He says the economy is now entering a new phase – recovering from the pandemic, restoring public services and living standards and preparing the public finances for future events.

12.55

What to expect

The Minister for Finance will begin his Dáil speech within the next few minutes, and we already have some indication of what he will talk about.

There will be a focus on addressing rising cost-of-living pressures, as well as housing, childcare and climate action.

Of the €4.7 billion package, €1 billion is said to be available for new spending and €500 million is for tax measures.

Read here for a full summary of what to expect from Budget 2022.

12.45

Welcome to our live coverage of Budget 2022.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath will deliver their speeches in the Dáil chamber from 1pm.

We’ll cover their speeches in full here, along with the initial response from the main opposition party, Sinn Féin, and its spokespeople Pearse Doherty and Mairead Farrell.

You can watch a live video of events in the Dáil at the top of this page.

