County Carlow Chamber are hosting an expert panel to examine Budget 2022 and how it will impact businesses tomorrow (Wednesday).

The event will take place by Zoom at 12 noon and will feature Tony Harney and James Nolan of Harney Nolan Chartered Accountants, Nichola Aylward and Joanne Foley of Martix Recruitment Group.

To register, log onto www.carlowchamber.com or call 059 9132337.