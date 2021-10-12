Carlow students invited to to take part in F1 in Schools comp

  • Home >
Tuesday, October 12, 2021

F1 in Schools

Members of Student Innovation Ireland and Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) advocates are encouraging schools in Carlow to register and take part in the 2021/22 F1 in Schools education programme this Autumn.

The F1 in Schools STEM Challenge raises awareness among schoolchildren all across the globe of STEM through Formula 1; it encourages students to think creatively, improve their skills, and gain confidence. It is the only global multi-disciplinary challenge in which teams of students aged 9 to 19 deploy CAD/CAM software to collaborate, design, analyse, manufacture, test, and then race miniature compressed air powered cars made from the F1 model block.

Four Irish winners from the 2021/22 season will compete in the F1 in Schools World Finals representing Ireland in the United Kingdom next April.

The national final aired on TG4 earlier this year a

Lucy Daly, Head of Chassis Design at Formula Trinity at Trinity College credits F1 in Schools for helping her realise that design engineering was her passion. She said:

“F1 in Schools was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had. I competed at regional and national level in both 2014 as a junior cycle student and in 2016 as a senior cycle student. Next September, I will lead the team as Team Captain for the 2022 edition of the Formula Student competition at Silverstone International Racing Circuit which is a dream come true. My goal is to have a career in the motorsport industry as an aerodynamic or chassis engineer. Formula One is the dream. F1 in Schools really opened that door into this world and motorsport is now a huge part of my life so I’m very grateful I was given the opportunity.”

Registration for F1 in Schools Ireland 2021/22 will close on Friday 22 October. For more information visit f1inschools.ie or email [email protected]

Regional Finals will take place in Limerick, Louth, Galway and Dublin in February and March 2022. The Irish National Final will take place in Galway in May 2022.

