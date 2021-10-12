Conor McGregor pub extension ‘will attract visitors’ to fighter’s native Crumlin

Gordon Deegan

The planned upgrade of Conor McGregor’s The Black Forge Inn pub will create jobs and attract visitors to his native Crumlin, according to documents lodged with Dublin City Council.

In the documents filed with the council, planning consultant for the project Kevin Hughes says the works comprise an extension to the back of the pub and will not result in any undue impact on neighbours.

Pub purchase

Last year, McGregor bought The Black Forge Inn for €2 million and has already spent a further €1 million upgrading it.

Now, as part of another planned splurge on the venue, McGregor’s Jemi Ventures Ltd is seeking planning permission for a single-storey extension of around 104.2sqm and a food preparation area.

To the rear of the proposed extension, McGregor is also seeking approval for a 32.7sqm outdoor dining area and a canopy over this location.

Mr McGregor has deep pockets to fund such a venture.

Earlier this year, McGregor topped the Forbes list of being named the highest paid athlete in the world for 2020/21.

Forbes estimated that in the 12 months to the end of May of this year, McGregor earned $180 million (€153 million).

The figure includes $158 million from endorsements and the sale of a majority stake in his whiskey brand.

Land purchase

The planning documentation lodged with the council reveals the Black Forge Inn has recently purchased lands to the rear of the adjoining betting office to facilitate the expansion of the pub.

In his 24-page submission setting out a rationale for the development, planning consultant for Jemi Ventures Ltd, Mr Hughes says that the extension “would positively contribute to the local economy of the area by way of providing employment and attracting visitors to the area”.

Mr Hughes states that the “restaurant element enhances the quality of the area and provides for further development of the surrounding economy through the provision of jobs”.

The planning consultant also states that the proposal does not however propose any significant changes to the exterior of the property, maintaining the consistent streetscape along Drimnagh Rd.

The report also states that due to the location of the pub and the provision of public transport options which make it easily accessible, the development will not negatively impact on the traffic management of the area.

A decision is due on the application in November.