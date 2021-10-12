Court shown footage of pedestrians launched into the air during alleged Limerick hit and run

David Raleigh

Video footage of a car colliding with pedestrians and launching them into the air during an alleged “hit-and-run” in Limerick city last Sunday, was played in open court today.

The CCTV footage, played before Limerick District Court, showed a car approaching a group of pedestrians from behind, before it appeared to speed up and plough directly into the walkers.

Some pedestrians can be seen in the footage being flung into the air by the impact, before the car is seen leaving the scene without stopping.

Gardaí allege the car involved was a red coloured Audi A4, and that Chloe McNamara (20) with an address at Sarsfield Gardens, Moyross, Limerick, was the driver.

Objection to bail

Gardaí objected to bail on a number of grounds, including the seriousness of the charges against Ms McNamara, that gardaí regard her as a flight risk, that gardaí fear the accused would intimidate witnesses, and the nature and strength of the evidence.

Garda Patricia McCormack of Henry Street Garda station, told the court that gardaí responded to “a hit-and-run road traffic collision” at Cornmarket Row, Limerick city, at 1.10am.

She said paramedics were already at the scene treating three injured pedestrians, including a male and two females who she said were all “lying on the road”.

Gda McCormack said the three pedestrians were still being treated for serious injuries at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) including the male pedestrian who sustained “serious head and spinal injuries” and remained in a critical condition, and that the two injured female pedestrians were being treated for “serious neck and back injuries”.

The court did not hear evidence about a third female (19) who gardaí stated last Sunday had presented herself at UHL, for injuries allegedly sustained in the incident.

Danger to the community

Gda McCormack said gardaí had obtained CCTV footage showing a red Audi A4 entering Cornmarket Row, which was busy with “a large crowed of people out socialising” at 1.03am on the morning in question.

“The red Audi can be seen hitting and knocking down three pedestrians” she told the court.

Gda McCormack said a red Audi was discovered by gardaí 15 minutes after the incident at Knockalisheen, near Moyross.

“There was blood visible on the front windscreen and bonnet of the car, and it was seized for a technical examination,” she told the court.

Gda McCormack objected to bail, claiming Ms McNamara “is a danger to the community and has no concern for other people”.

“She is a danger to the people of Limerick city, and I believe she will not stand trial if granted bail.”

“She is addicted to cannabis, and it is my belief that this will lead to her committing further serious offences. Gardaí are concerned that she will intimidate witnesses in this case if she granted bail,” she further alleged.

Remanded in custody

During cross-examination, Gda McCormack agreed with the accused’s solicitor, Sarah Ryan, that Ms McNamara “declined” to have a solicitor present during her interviews with gardaí following her arrest, and that she “refused communications with her mother who is present here in the court”.

Ms McNamara was arrested last Sunday and initially charged in court on Monday, with three counts of dangerous driving and one count of failing to assist the injured pedestrians.

Gda McCormack told Tuesday’s bail hearing that gardaí were “preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions, and it is envisaged that further serious charges will follow”.

“Dangerous driving resulted in a hit-and-run in Cornmarket Row, and this is captured on excellent quality CCTV,” she told the court.

If convicted, Ms McCormack is facing the possibility of a maximum seven years in jail, the court heard.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican said Ms McNamara was “entitled to her presumption of innocence” however, she said, having considered the garda objections, “the seriousness of the charges and the nature and strength of the evidence including the CCTV”, she felt it was “reasonably necessary to prevent further serious offences”, and refused bail.

Judge Coolican remanded Ms McNamara in continuing custody to appear before Limerick District Court again on October 26th for DPP directions.