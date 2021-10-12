Covid: 1,466 new cases, 70% of patients in ICU not fully vaccinated

The Department of Health has confirmed 1,466 new cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am on Tuesday, there were 402 people with the virus in hospital, 73 of whom were in intensive care.

Commenting on the volume hospitalisations in the past week, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “Over recent days we have seen an increasing number of people with Covid-19 admitted to hospital and to intensive care.

“Recently, approximately 70 per cent of people being treated in intensive care for Covid-19 have not been fully vaccinated. This is a significant cause for concern.”

Dr Glynn added that vaccination and adherence to public health guidelines will “break the chains of transmission” and drive down incidence rates in communities.

“I strongly encourage anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to take up the opportunity to do so as soon as possible to best protect yourself and those around you from Covid-19,” he added.

The deputy CMO also encouraged anyone eligible to receive the flu vaccine to do so.