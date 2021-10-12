Death notices and funeral arrangements

Anne Gearty (née Canavan)

34 Saint Austins Terrace, Tullow, Carlow

Anne died peacefully in the presence of her loving family and in the loving care of all the staff at SignaCare, Killerig. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Billy, daughter Jacqui Holohan, sons Billy, Brian, David and Damien, sisters Lena Norris and Perry Nolan, brother Hughie, grandchildren Emma and Dylan, son-in-law Seamus, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, kind neighbours, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brothers Bill and Larry.

May Anne Rest In Peace

Anne’s Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11 am in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow (church capacity is 50%) followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Messages of condolence can be left in the link below. Anne will depart from Byrne’s Funeral Home at 10.45 am on Wednesday on her final journey to the church and you are invited to line the route whilst adhering to social distancing.