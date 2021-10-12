Gardaí appeal for assistance in locating two-year-old taken from Co Mayo

Updated: 7.35pm

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a two-year-old from Co Mayo.

A Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) Alert was issued on Tuesday evening regarding Aoife Haynes Murphy.

The child was taken from Swinford Health Centre, Co Mayo at approximately 10.10am on Tuesday, in contravention of a court order.

It is understood Aoife is travelling with her parents, Paul Murphy (33) and Kimberley Haynes (34) in a black Kia Sportage car, registration number KE21ENH.

A statement from gardaí said there are “serious concerns that there is an immediate and serious risk to the health or welfare” of the child.

Gardaí believe they are in the Dublin City Centre area at this time.

The garda statement added: “Aoife has fair coloured hair and at the time she went missing was wearing a pink body suit with a checked dress, cream tights, pink dock martin boots and an animal print jacket with a hood.

“The jacket is very distinctive as it contains of a number of animal prints including giraffes, zebras, monkeys and elephants.”

Her father is described at being 5 foot 6 in height, slight build, with shaved hair. Her mother is said to be 5 foot 8, slim build, with long straight black hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gardaí on 999, 112 or the nearest Garda station, not the Garda Confidential Line as it is not manned on a 24-hour basis.

Members of the public are asked not to approach those involved. Further updates will be issued by Gardaí later this evening – shortly after 7.30pm, gardaí confirmed the alert remained in place.

More to follow.