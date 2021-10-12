Motorists warned of poor driving conditions as Met Éireann issue weather warning

The Road Safety Authority has issued a warning to drivers ahead of dense fog expected over much of the country on Wednesday.

Earlier, Met Éireann released a yellow weather warning for 18 counties, covering all of Munster and Leinster.

The forecaster said foggy conditions will lead to poor visibility in these areas, with the warning taking affect at 1am and lasting until 11am.

“Dense fog seriously reduces your visibility and makes driving very dangerous,” the RSA warns.

Status: yellow

Type: fog

Valid: 01:00 Wednesday 13/10/2021 to 11:00 Wednesday 13/10/2021 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 12, 2021

“Switch on headlights and fog lamps, reduce your speed and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front. If the fog closes in, reduce your speed further and take your time getting to your destination,” the RSA adds.

Road users are encouraged to give themselves extra time to complete their journey, while pedestrians and cyclists are advised to wear high visibility clothing to ensure they can be seen by motorists.